Khayelitsha land occupiers take protest to CT CBD, demand basic services

Community leader Mzukisi Molosi said that they had every right to demand basic services.

CAPE TOWN - A group of people is demanding a meeting with City of Cape Town bosses over their ongoing appeals for services at a piece of land they've illegally occupied in Khayelitsha.

Authorities are keeping an eye on two protests, which are linked, under way in the city on Thursday morning.

A section of the N2 has been closed in the vicinity of Khayelitsha due to one demonstration.

Another group of protesters has now arrived at the civic centre.

Community leader Mzukisi Molosi said that they had every right to demand basic services.

And if the informal settlers don't get their way?

"We will not stop until we get what is right for us, which is water and toilets, which is our right."

Earlier this month, violence erupted in the area which saw three buses and a delivery struck being torched.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.