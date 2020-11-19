Jacob Zuma’s lawyers to seek review of Zondo recusal dismissal

The former president was summonsed to answer questions related to allegations of fraud and corruption in the public sector. However, he raised issue with the independence and fairness of the commission’s chairperson – Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma’s lawyers say they will apply for a review of the state capture commission chairperson’s decision not to recuse himself from the proceedings involving their client.

Zuma was summonsed to answer questions related to allegations of fraud and corruption in the public sector.

However, he raised issue with the independence and fairness of the commission’s chairperson – Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Zondo dismissed Zuma’s application, saying the grounds put to him warranted no such outcome.

Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, who represented the former president, announced as soon as the ruling over the recusal was handed down that he has been instructed to take the decision on review.

Sikhakhane said they would also lodge a complaint against Zondo at the Judicial Services Commission.

“The issue of you becoming a judge in your own matter which on its own is a ground that Zuma mentioned.”

Despite Sikhakhane telling the chairperson that they intended to excuse themselves from the commission in his reply to the ruling, Zuma and his lawyers left the proceedings without Zondo’s permission.

It’s still unclear if the inquiry will now pursue criminal charges against him for being in contempt of a subpoena summons.

