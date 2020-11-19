Hlabisa: ANC's failure to respond on Gumede removal resulted in IFP court action

The IFP has now approached the Pietermaritzburg High Court in a bid to overturn Zandile Gumede’s appointment as a member of the KZN legislature.

DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) said senior African National Congress (ANC) leaders, including secretary-general Ace Magashule, failed to heed calls to remove former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature and that’s why the party went to court.

The IFP has now approached the Pietermaritzburg High Court in a bid to overturn Gumede’s appointment.

Gumede and her co-accused are facing fraud, corruption and racketeering charges linked to a tender scam valued at over R400 million.

She’s been on special leave since August pending the outcome of her appearance before the ANC’s integrity commission.

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa said Gumede’s appointment was irrational because she’s implicated in a high-profile case.

Hlabisa said the IFP was hoping the Pietermaritzburg High Court would intervene and keep her out of the legislature because taxpayers were losing money from her not performing any official duties.

“We believe the court of law will not allow the creation of a new culture that we will have a public representative who earns a full salary and enjoy all other benefits but literally not doing anything.”

Hlabisa said their court bid could have been avoided if the ANC responded to them.

“We sent the correspondence to the national office, to Ace Magashule, and we never received any response. That is why we felt that we should approach the court of law.”

The matter is expected to be heard on 21 January next year.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.