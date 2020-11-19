Here’s what rapper Lil Wayne’s weapons possessions charge means

Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, previously spent eight months at Rikers Island jail on a weapons charge back in 2009. The artist is therefore prohibited from possessing a firearm.

JOHANNESBURG – US rapper Lil Wayne was charged with weapons possession and could face serious prison time if he’s convicted.

The artist faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

The current charge is for a December 2019 incident where federal agents searched his plane and found him carrying a gun and bullets.

The Miami Herald reported that Lil Wayne - who has a home in south Florida - admitted the gold-plated pistol found in his luggage was his. He told police the weapon had been given to him as a Father's Day gift.

Police also found what was believed to be cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, heroin, painkillers, and more than $25,000 in cash, the newspaper said.

Convicted felons are barred from owning firearms under federal law.

The five-time Grammy winner - who recently made headlines for meeting with and voicing support for President Donald Trump - is next due in court on 11 December.

