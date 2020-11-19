Hawks waiting on direction from SA govt before next move on Bushiris

On Wednesday, the Hawks issued two more warrants of arrest for Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary,, who are facing charges of fraud, money laundering and theft here in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - While South Africans wait for an explanation about how fugitive Shepherd Bushiri was able to flee the country, the Hawks said that they were awaiting direction from the government before making their next move.

The self-proclaimed prophet and his wife, Mary, are back in their home country of Malawi, defying their strict bail conditions.

• READ: Bushiris arrested after handing themselves over to Malawi police

On Wednesday, the Hawks issued two more warrants of arrest for the pair, who are facing charges of fraud, money laundering and theft here in South Africa.

If Shepherd Bushiri's version of events are to be believed, it would have been more than a week now since he and his wife absconded, leaving a trail of questions for those who were meant to ensure they stayed put.

While the Hawks have issued more warrants for the pair, it’s not clear if and how this will help to get them back on South African soil.

• ALSO READ: Bushiris’ escape from SA: Ramaphosa confirms imminent receipt of report

Bushiri claims that he and his wife had to leave because they did not feel safe here and were worried that their case would be prejudiced against them.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he expected a report on the matter soon and would take action against those who helped the couple escape.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.