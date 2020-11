GALLERY: Protect the public mandate! SABC staff picket over retrenchments

Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza | SABC employees picketed outside their offices on 19 November 2020. The employees of the embattled public broadcaster are protesting against retrenchments that could see hundreds lose their jobs. COPE, EFF and the ANCYL also joined the picket in solidarity with the employees. Veteran journalists, including Sophie Mokoena, Mzwandile Mbeje and Chriselda Lewis, were also part of the picket.