Ex-SSA boss Fraser requests declassification of several documents to clear name

Last year, former head of domestic intelligence, Gibson Njenje, and former head of foreign intelligence, Mo Shaik, implicated Fraser and former President Jacob Zuma in the 2011 shutting down of investigations into the Gupta family.

JOHANNESBURG - Former state intelligence boss Arthur Fraser has requested that the current acting director-general of the State Security Agency, Loyiso Jafta, declassify several documents that he wants to testify about at the state capture commission to clear his name.

Fraser's lawyers have written to Jafta and have copied the inquiry.

Last year, former head of domestic intelligence, Gibson Njenje, and former head of foreign intelligence, Mo Shaik, implicated Fraser and former President Jacob Zuma in the 2011 shutting down of investigations into the Gupta family.

Njenje said the then-former State Security Minister Siyabonga Cwele and Fraser, who was the director-general at the time, gave them the instructions.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.