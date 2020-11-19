EWN Weather Watch: Warning of severe storms issued for GP, parts of NW & FS

Your Friday EWN Weather Watch.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms over Gauteng, the southeastern parts of the North West, and northeastern parts of the Free State for Friday.

According to the weather service, this could lead to heavy downpours and strong winds, which may cause localised flooding.

GAUTENG

The province is expected to be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers from the afternoon.

Joburgers will see a high of 25°C, Pretoria 27°C, and Hammanskraal 28°C.

WESTERN CAPE

It will be partly cloudy over the Central Karoo in the morning, becoming fine and warm to hot over the northern parts of the West Coast.

Capetonians can expect a high of 30°C, George 24°C, and Beaufort West 32°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL

The province is forecast to be cold to cool, but warm in the north-east. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in the north-west.

Durbanites will see a high of 23°C, Richard’s Bay 24°C, and Newcastle 17°C.

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

