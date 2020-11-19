Ethics charter for French porn scene after abuse claims

The charter will set out how to deal with issues of consent for sex, actors' physical and psychological health, legal protection, human dignity, and distribution rights.

PARIS - French porn producer Dorcel said Thursday it would develop the country's first-ever ethics charter for an industry hit with claims of abuse, including rape, by female actors.

The company said it had asked porn actress-turned producer Liza del Sierra to work on the issue with a sociologist and a lawyer who has defended porn stars in court.

They will interview industry professionals, including actors and actresses, make-up artists, and medical and other support staff.

The charter will set out how to deal with issues of consent for sex, actors' physical and psychological health, legal protection, human dignity, and distribution rights.

It is meant to be drafted by the first quarter of next year and put to the industry as a whole for adoption.

Del Sierra told AFP there were too many instances of abuse, and that the drafting of the charter was a rare chance to reform "an environment that has no (professional) associations, no labour unions."

"Our entire industry, ourselves included, still have much work to do regarding our production methods," Dorcel said in a statement.

French prosecutors recently opened a rape investigation against porn website Jacquie and Michel, which bills itself as a hub for "amateur" porn videos.

Other sites had been under investigation since July after feminist groups collected testimonies from several women.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.