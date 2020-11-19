Eskom conducts audits on smart meters in Waterfall Estate

The utility said it was part of its energy management campaign to curb financial losses due to meter bypasses in residential areas.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has been carrying out audits on smart meters in Waterfall Estate.

The utility said it was part of its energy management campaign to curb financial losses due to meter bypasses in residential areas.

It’s also looking at illegal connections of bulk electricity by some developers in the area during construction.

Eskom said it also spent time assessing the state of electrical infrastructure in the area to ensure the network is safe.

It’s calling on all customers to report illegal connections wherever they are.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.