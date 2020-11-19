EFF only wants to intimidate, disrupt schooling at Brackenfell - Schäfer

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has accused the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) of not being interested in resolving concerns over alleged racism at Brackenfell High School.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has accused the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) of not being interested in resolving concerns over alleged racism at Brackenfell High School.

The party cancelled a scheduled meeting with provincial education officials.

On Friday, supporters are expected to protest again outside the school.

Schäfer said that the EFF only wanted to intimidate and disrupt schooling. This despite the party making an undertaking in court that they would not do this.

Schäfer said that they were aware of EFF leaders making repeated threats of violence on social media and on radio and extensive preparations by the police were being made ahead of tomorrow’s protest.

EFF supporters clashed with Brackenfell residents outside the school as the party protested a “whites only” matric farewell event last week.

The masquerade ball was held at a private venue last month.

The EFF did not respond to requests for comment on Friday’s preparations.

Meanwhile, a Positive Action Campaign (PAC) protest in Brackenfell is under investigation by police.

PAC supporters gathered in the neighbourhood on Wednesday to protest against alleged displays of racism during a recent EFF’s demonstration outside the high school.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said that officers would remain in the area until calm was restored: "The circumstances surrounding an offence in terms of the Gathering Act and Public Violence are under investigation. Public order police were deployed in the area to maintain law and order and they were forced to take action. The crowd was then dispersed and no arrests have been made as yet."

WATCH: I'm not surprised about racism claims at Brackenfell, says former pupil

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.