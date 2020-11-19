CT businesses report that crime, extortion on the rise

The Cape Chamber of Business and Industry conducted a survey recently and is concerned about the increases in crime affecting businesses.

CAPE TOWN – Businesses in Cape Town are repeatedly being targeted by criminals.

It shows that 60% of the total firms surveyed had been victims of crime, with a fifth reporting incidents of extortion.

The chamber’s Janine Myburgh said the survey showed there had been a definite increase in crime.

“Most agreed that extortion of businesses was widespread and growing. The survey has shown that anecdotal evidence of rising crime rates is no longer an allegation, but a measurable fact.”

She said among the sample of 54 businesses, one had a truckload of high-value goods highjacked, two were robbed, some were burgled and a rising number experienced internet fraud.

Myburgh added that criminals threatened customers on 13 occasions.

Spaza shops reported 20 robberies.

“Every type of business has been hit by demands for money. Pubs, bars, hawkers, construction companies, restaurants and coffee shops.”

