Court reserves judgment in Numsa’s application to stop job cuts at Comair

JOHANNESBURG - Judgment was reserved in the Labour Court on Thursday in the case brought by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) against embattled airline Comair.

The union is attempting to stop retrenchments at the airline, which operates kulula.com and the British Airways franchise in South Africa.

Numsa approached the Labour Court for an urgent interdict to prevent the business rescue practitioners (BRPs) from pushing through with the retrenchment process as part of its turnaround strategy.

They want the court to declare the Section 189 process, which could affect about 400 workers, unlawful and unfair.

Comair went into business rescue back in May after the COVID-19 lockdown resulted in the aviation sector being ground to a halt.

“We are asking the court to effectively rule that the Section 189 process at Comair is unfair and unlawful.

"We also want the court to find that the BRPs at Comair did not engage meaningfully and they must consult meaningfully in order to save jobs and save the entity,” said Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

