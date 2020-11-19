CoCT apologises to wheelchair-using man abused by police officers

Both officers involved in the incident have been suspended with immediate effect.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Cape Town has apologised to a man who was seen being roughed up by members of the city's police service.

Videos of the incident circulated on social media on Thursday morning, showing two officers involved in throwing a man off his wheelchair while he was addressing one of the officers. The victim's name has not yet been revealed.

"I want to apologise unreservedly to the member of the public, whose name is not yet known to me, for what he experienced this morning. The manner in which this situation was handled is not what we expect from our staff," Mayor Dan Plato said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

Plato said after speaking to the city's safety and security executive director Richard Bosman, it was confirmed that both officers involved in the incident were "suspended with immediate effect pending the outcome of a full investigation".

This is unacceptable from the Metro Police. This is not the way to treat people pic.twitter.com/9XolQpAzyd Veve (@LudidiVelani) November 19, 2020

