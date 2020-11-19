Brackenfell High will be open despite planned EFF protest - MEC Schäfer

On Friday, EFF supporters are expected to resume their 'protest against racism' demonstration outside Brackenfell High following a tense few days of clashes.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said that Brackenfell High School would be open on Friday despite a planned protest organised by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

“The school will be opening because we need to send a message that we can’t allow people to just close our schools. Matrics have been protected, we have made arrangements for them so that they can write their Physical Sciences paper. The other exams will be postponed to some time next week. We can’t expect learners to write in these conditions.”

The protests have been sparked by a matric event that was attended by whites only.

But Schäfer said that it was not true that only white pupils were invited to the private gathering.

“If all the white learners were invited to the function and all the people of colour were not, clearly I would have an issue with it. I have asked for a report and I have an interim report and all indications show that this is not what had happened.”

