3 children suffocate playing in unused freezer in NW

JOHANNESBURG - Three children have died after suffocating in an unused freezer in the North West province.

It is understood that the pupils aged between 8 and 10 from the Mammutla Primary School were playing in the freezer on Saturday.

Provincial Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela has sent her condolences to their families.

Her spokesperson Elias Malindi: "This is an unfortunate incident, especially now that we are writing the final examinations at the moment. It is so heartbreaking to lose three learners at the same time."

