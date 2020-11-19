3 children suffocate playing in unused freezer in NW
It is understood that the pupils aged between 8 and 10 from the Mammutla Primary School were playing in the freezer on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - Three children have died after suffocating in an unused freezer in the North West province.
It is understood that the pupils aged between 8 and 10 from the Mammutla Primary School were playing in the freezer on Saturday.
Provincial Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela has sent her condolences to their families.
Her spokesperson Elias Malindi: "This is an unfortunate incident, especially now that we are writing the final examinations at the moment. It is so heartbreaking to lose three learners at the same time."