2,888 new COVID-19 cases recorded in SA, as death toll rises to 20,556

The Eastern Cape and the Free State have the most active cases with over 7,000 in each province.

JOHANNESBURG - The COVID-19 daily death toll has risen once again.

The Health Ministry says 123 more people have died here in South Africa after contracting the virus. These latest fatalities have pushed the national death toll to 20,556.

The number of daily infections has also gone up, with 2,888 new cases confirmed in the past 24-hour cycle.

The recovery rate has edged up to 92.6%, meaning that over 701,000 people have recuperated so far.

