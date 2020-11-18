Zuma to find out today if bid to have Zondo recuse himself is successful

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that he needed another day to reach a decision on whether or not to recuse himself from the state capture inquiry and he’s expected to deliver it later on Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma is expected to push ahead with his claims that he and Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo had personal ties.

Zuma won’t be at the state capture commission on Wednesday, but his lawyer, Muzi Sikhakhane, told Zondo that he would file his version of the pair's relationship.

Zuma will know on Wednesday if his application for Zondo to recuse himself is successful.

The former president has argued through his lawyers that Zondo’s remarks and comments were insensitive and showed that he had made up his mind that he was guilty.

But evidence leader Advocate Paul Pretorious said that Zondo must finish his work.

Zondo denied earlier that he and Zuma had any type of personal relationship.

But Sikhakhane will issue another statement disputing that: “We will also try and give the chair the version of the relationship the two of you had from his perspective.”

Zondo also said that there was no way that Zuma could have played a role in his ascent to the bench.

But the big question is, will Zondo recuse himself and in turn collapse the commission?

