Zuma insists Zondo is his 'friend' as ruling on recusal bid is postponed

JOHANNESBUG - Former President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday said Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was downplaying their relationship - and contrary to Zondo’s version - they are friends.

In a statement filed in response to Zondo’s denial at the state capture commission, Zuma said it wasn’t true that Zondo never went to his house.

He said after Zondo was appointed chairperson of the commission, they met at his Forest Town residence for a briefing.

Lastly, Zuma said while he may have been MEC in 1997 when Zondo became a judge, he was very influential in the ANC decision that put him in that position.

At the same time, Zondo on Wednesday yet again delayed his ruling on whether or not to recuse himself from the state capture commission of inquiry.

He was due to deliver his decision at 3pm on Wednesday, but that was postponed to 10am on Thursday.

A statement released by the secretary of the commission said Zuma had furnished the commission with an affidavit, which Zondo needed to consider.

“This morning, Mr Zuma furnished the commission with a statement/affidavit which the chairperson needs to consider. In the light of this, the chairperson will no longer deliver the ruling at 3pm but will do so at 10am tomorrow,” the statement read.

Zuma had argued through his lawyers that Zondo’s remarks and comments at the commission were insensitive towards him, and showed that he had already made up his mind about his supposed guilt.

However, the commission’s evidence leader Advocate Paul Pretorius said that Zondo should finish his work.

