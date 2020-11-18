Work to restore trust in police bearing fruit, says Gauteng top cop

Acting Gauteng police commissioner Patricia Rampota has attributed the decrease in some violent crimes in the province to interventions aimed at restoring the public’s trust and confidence in the police.

On Tuesday, the provincial police presented the July to September crime stats.

There’s been a 16% reduction in serious crimes in the province as the country continues to be under the national state of disaster.

Rampota said that the work by the officers to try and restore the public’s trust in the system was beginning to bear fruit.

"Successful tracing and arrest of wanted suspects, convictions through prosecutorial-led investigations and multiple life sentences have also restored faith in the justice system."

Murder decreased by 10.1%, with the Tshwane district singled out for recording an increase.

The acting police commissioner said that the police’s partnership with NGOs had also given them mileage in reducing crimes such as rape and assault, adding that they would continue on this path.

