Worcester community wants court to deal with man who killed ex-girlfriend, son

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that Mogammed Kasiem Fortuin was believed to have used a hammer to kill Melvina Adler and her son, Jovante.

CAPE TOWN - A Worcester community wants a man who allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend and her 11-year-old son to be dealt with by the courts.

Mogammed Kasiem Fortuin appeared in the Worcester Magistrates Court on Tuesday where he abandoned his bail bid.

The 45-year-old was arrested shortly after Melvina Adler and her son, Jovante, were found dead in Roodewal.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that Fortuin was believed to have used a hammer to kill Adler and her son.

Their deaths shocked the community and many residents gathered outside court yesterday where Fortuin appeared to take a stand against gender-based violence.

The case has been postponed to 15 December for further investigation.

In another femicide case, the man accused of having raped and killed 17-year-old Amahle Quku in Philippi almost five months ago, also made a brief court appearance yesterday.

Leonard Mzingeli was apprehended after the teenager's naked body was found by residents in the Siyahlala informal settlement in Browns Farm.

Mzingeli had already abandoned bail and will return to court on 3 December.

