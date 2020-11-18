WC govt increases screening and testing in Garden Route as COVID-19 cases spike

Premier Alan Winde has raised concern over increasing COVID-19 cases in George, Knysna and Bitou.

CAPE TOWN - A recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the Garden Route has resulted in more testing and screenings in the region.

The Western Cape government has issued an urgent hotspot alert due to a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.

It said that the spike was the main contributor to notable growth in active cases in the Western Cape.

George currently has the most active cases in the province.

Over the weekend, more than 100 cases were recorded in George and the Knysna/Bitou area.

As a result, the hotspot team for the Garden Route has increased surveillance through screening and testing.

Winde said that they were also working closely with municipalities, environmental health teams and stakeholders in the region to manage and contain the spread.

This included a communications campaign and he's again called on residents to adhere to lockdown regulations.

