WC Education MEC calls for calm ahead of EFF protest at Brackenfell High

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has called for calm ahead of an anti-racism protest by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The red berets are set to return to Brackenfell High School on Friday to demonstrate against alleged racial discrimination at the school.

A protest against an exclusively white matric farewell event for Grade 12’s, held at a private venue, escalated into violent clashes between party supporters and some Brackenfell residents last week.

The school’s Grade 8 to 11 exams set for Friday will be rescheduled.

Schäfer says measures were put in place for matrics to write Physical Sciences 1st paper on Friday, without disruptions….

"The EFF has been granted permission by the City of Cape Town for 100 members to protest again outside Brackenfell High School from midday on Friday. While the EFF is entitled to protest while they have a valid permit, they are obliged to do so responsibly."

Schäfer has urged people not to take the law into their hands.

"I call on Brackenfell's residents not to gather at the school with a view to engaging in altercation. Any action that will escalate tensions further will make it harder for law enforcement authorities to do their jobs. Do not take the law int your own hands."

The EFF's Melikhaya Xego is emphatic that the protest will go ahead even amid lingering tensions.

"... to go and send a clear message that there is no racism that will be alleged and swept under the cupboard, so we are going back there to finish what we have started."

