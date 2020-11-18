WATCH LIVE: Basic Education Minister Motshekga gives update on matric exams

The minister convened an urgent Council of Education Ministers meeting on Wednesday morning after it was reported that the matric Mathematics Paper Two exam was leaked this week.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is due to address the media on Wednesday to give an update on the ongoing national senior certificate and senior certificate examinations.

The minister convened an urgent Council of Education Ministers meeting on Wednesday morning.

This week it was reported that the matric Mathematics Paper Two exam was leaked, while matriculants write exams in a year dealt a devastating blow by COVID-19.

The department said on Monday it wasn't sure how the leak happened but that the matric pupils who had access to the question paper appeared to be in Limpopo and Gauteng. The department said it would enlist the support of the law enforcement agencies to assist with the investigation into how pupils accessed the paper.

