Taxi commuters urged to make alternate plans as NTA to march to Union Buildings

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of taxi commuters are being urged to make alternative plans to get to work and school on Wednesday morning, with National Taxi Alliance operators due to march in Pretoria.

The NTA represents about 10,000 taxi operators in the country and its members are expected to start gathering in Marabastad from 7am.

They'll be handing over their lists of grievances to the Transport Department and the Presidency at the Union Buildings.

The association wants government to explain why the COVID-19 relief fund has not materialised as promised.

The NTA's spokesperson Theo Malela: "There'll be around 3,000 people. We've put strict COVID-19 regulations in place and we intend having people standing in a line of 20 people across the width of the road and have space and there will be sanitisation."

