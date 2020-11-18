SABC staff vow not to back down in fight to halt retrenchment process

Staffers apparently went on a go-slow on Tuesday while addressing their concerns over looming Section 189 notices at the corporation with management.

CAPE TOWN – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) staff said that they would not back down in demanding that the retrenchment process is stopped at the corporation.

The institution is planning to lay off around 400 workers, with 170 positions that they can apply for.

“It’s headed towards Christmas. You have fired Portia, who the newsroom cannot survive without, Lester.... all those people. How do you do something like that? It’s not okay, ma’am,” said broadcast journalist Chriselda Lewis while making an impassioned plea to group executive for news and current affairs Phathiswa Magopeni to rethink retrenchments at the SABC.

Workers at the SABC's Auckland Park building have been picketing since the start of this week to shed light on the issue.

They've also called for management at the corporation to step down.

Magopeni said that the work of the public broadcaster must continue: “I will talk to HR, I will talk to whoever is senior… but I’m sorry to HR, I cannot continue issuing those letters.”

The SABC has reported a net loss of R511 million for the financial year ending March.

But the corporation said that it was doing well in meeting its content obligations for nation-building and social cohesion.

