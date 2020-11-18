20°C / 22°C
SA records 1,987 new COVID-19 cases, 119 more deaths

The Eastern Cape has the most active cases, with 9,890 infections.

FILE: A professional healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) monitors a patient in a tent dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria on 10 July 2020. Picture: AFP
FILE: A professional healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) monitors a patient in a tent dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria on 10 July 2020. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and nineteen more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

The fatalities push the national death toll to 20,432.

Over the last 24 hours, 1,987 new infections have also been detected, bringing the known number of cases in this country to over 754,000.

The Eastern Cape has the most active cases, with 9,890 infections.

The recovery rate is at 92.4%, meaning almost 697,000 people have recuperated so far.

Timeline

