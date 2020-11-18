20°C / 22°C
Rapper Lil Wayne faces federal gun charge in Florida

The 38-year-old artist, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, was found to be carrying a gun and bullets when police searched a private plane in Miami in December last year.

FILE: Lil Wayne performs on Camp Stage during day one of Tyler, the Creator's 5th Annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Exposition Park on 12 November 2016 in Los Angeles. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

MIAMI - US rapper Lil Wayne was charged Tuesday in Florida with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon over an incident dating back to last year - a federal offense that could see him sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

The 38-year-old artist, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, was found to be carrying a gun and bullets when police searched a private plane in Miami in December last year.

The _Miami Herald _ reported that Lil Wayne - who has a home in south Florida - admitted the gold-plated pistol found in his luggage was his. He told police the weapon had been given to him as a Father's Day gift.

Police also found what was believed to be cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, heroin, painkillers, and more than $25,000 in cash, the newspaper said.

But the sole federal weapons charge filed in federal court in Miami stems from the fact that Lil Wayne was convicted more than a decade ago on a separate firearms charge.

Convicted felons are barred from owning firearms under federal law.

The five-time Grammy winner - who recently made headlines for meeting with and voicing support for President Donald Trump - is next due in court on 11 December.

