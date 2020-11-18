Ramaphosa, Biden discuss strengthening of US-Africa relations
The Presidency said that Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris had identified Africa as a major player in international affairs and in the advancement of multilateralism.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has discussed ways to strengthen US-Africa relations with president-elect Joe Biden during a phone call.
The leaders recalled a visit to South Africa by president-elect Biden during the dark days of apartheid, with the Presidency saying that the American demonstrated his commitment to human rights and dignity for all South Africans.