Update: Police shut down protest near Brackenfell High School

Earlier, there were reports of clashes between police and protestors.

CAPE TOWN – The situation near Brackenfell High School was calm on Wednesday afternoon after police shut down a protest.

The protest was related to a private matric party attended only by some white pupils, parents, and teachers.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said: “Officers will continue to maintain law and order to ensure nothing goes wrong. We will not tolerate lawlessness and we have an adequate number of police officers deployed there and the situation will be monitored.”

A group called the Positive Action Campaign had warned they would demonstrate on Wednesday against alleged displays of racism related to a protest there last week.

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were confronted and intimidated by Brackenfell community members and supporters and at least one party member was beaten.

“Police members are on the scene and no one has been arrested as yet,” Traut said.

Brackenfell ward councillor Rhynardt Bresler said he was worried tensions could escalate.

“That’s why we asked the parents and the community of the school not to attend, we don’t need people there that are going to divide our security forces’ attention,” he said.

Meanwhile, Friday’s exams scheduled at Brackenfell High School on Tuesday were rescheduled ahead of a planned protest by the EFF.

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) officials said all grade 8 to 11 exams would be rescheduled, but the school would remain open and classes for pupils would continue.

The WCED said arrangements we made that would allow grade 12 pupils to write Physical Sciences Paper 1.

EFF supporters were planning an anti-racism protest at the school on Friday morning.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said the EFF was granted permission by the City of Cape Town for 100 members to protest outside the school from midday.

“We are in contact with the school, the South African Police Service (SAPS), and the city’s law enforcement services to ensure that order is maintained and our learners and staff are safe. There is also private security to ensure that no harm comes to the school or its learners,” Schäfer said in a statement.

Additional reporting by Kevin Brandt.

