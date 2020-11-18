NTA protest legal, says JMPD, as traffic jams hit Midrand

Thousands of taxi drivers are making their way to the Union Buildings, where they will be handing over a memorandum to the Presidency.

JOHANNESBURG - Several roads in the Midrand area have been affected by the National Taxi Alliance (NTA)'s strike, with a portion of the N1 highway in Johannesburg closed to traffic.

Joburg Metro Police are on the scene, trying to redirect major traffic jams.

Areas affected include New Road and Allendale Road.

The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar said that the protest was legal and no one could be removed from the road for now.

"There's a major obstruction at the moment in the Midrand area from New Road and Allendale Road. There's the possibility of traffic being obstructed on the on-ramps or onto the road which leads to the freeway on the N1 north where the obstruction is at the moment."

They want government to explain why the COVID-19 relief fund promised to the industry had not yet materialised.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, motorists were intimidated, commuters were pushed out of buses in the capital and roads were blocked.

A bus was also hijacked, with the driver still inside.

She's traumatised but safe.

