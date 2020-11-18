20°C / 22°C
NTA gives Mbalula 14 days to clarify when COVID relief funds will be released

They delivered their memorandum at the Union Buildings, which also called for an inclusive and nonpartisan taxi indaba.

Taxi operators brought Pretoria to a standstill on 18 November 2020 as they embarked on a protest through the city. The operators marched first to the Department of Transport before making their way to the Union Buildings where they handed over a memorandum of demands to Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Thembi Siweya. Drivers and owners are demanding that Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula pay them the COVID-19 relief funds promised to them. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/EWN
29 minutes ago

PRETORIA - The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) on Wednesday gave Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula 14 days to clarify when the funds allocated to COVID-19 relief for the taxi industry will be released.

Thousands of taxi operators affiliated to the alliance descended on Pretoria today to protest against delays in disbursing the promised funds , leaving commuters in several Gauteng areas in the lurch.

They delivered their memorandum at the Union Buildings, which also called for an inclusive and nonpartisan taxi indaba.

Go-slows on the highways, abandoned taxi ranks and sporadic acts of violence were some of the scenes observed across Gauteng on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, Mbalula announced a R1.3 billion relief package for the taxi industry to cushion the effects of the lockdown.

But the NTA’s secretary-general Alpheus Mlalazi said they hadn’t received a cent.

“Not a single operator or driver has received a cent from the allocated fund.”

Mlalazi also slammed the national taxi lekgotla, which was recently held in Johannesburg, saying the gathering was merely a ploy to give the South African National Taxi Council power over them.

Taxis and bus services remained suspended for the day.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

