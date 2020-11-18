NTA gives Mbalula 14 days to clarify when COVID relief funds will be released

They delivered their memorandum at the Union Buildings, which also called for an inclusive and nonpartisan taxi indaba.

PRETORIA - The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) on Wednesday gave Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula 14 days to clarify when the funds allocated to COVID-19 relief for the taxi industry will be released.

Thousands of taxi operators affiliated to the alliance descended on Pretoria today to protest against delays in disbursing the promised funds , leaving commuters in several Gauteng areas in the lurch.

Go-slows on the highways, abandoned taxi ranks and sporadic acts of violence were some of the scenes observed across Gauteng on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, Mbalula announced a R1.3 billion relief package for the taxi industry to cushion the effects of the lockdown.

But the NTA’s secretary-general Alpheus Mlalazi said they hadn’t received a cent.

“Not a single operator or driver has received a cent from the allocated fund.”

Mlalazi also slammed the national taxi lekgotla, which was recently held in Johannesburg, saying the gathering was merely a ploy to give the South African National Taxi Council power over them.

Taxis and bus services remained suspended for the day.

