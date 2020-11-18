Ndabeni-Abrahams tells SABC board, management to preserve jobs after protest

Hundreds of SABC staffers could lose their jobs as the corporation tries to cut costs. On Tuesday, some staff members refused to go on-air in protest.

CAPE TOWN - Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has met with SABC board members to discuss retrenchments at the broadcaster.

The urgent meeting was called on Tuesday night.

Hundreds of SABC staffers could lose their jobs as the corporation tries to cut costs.

On Tuesday, some staff members refused to go on-air in protest.

Ndabeni-Abrahams called developments at the SABC "disturbing".

The department's Mish Molakeng: "The minister took the opportunity to implore the board members and executive management to find a long-lasting solution and preserve the jobs at the SABC."

This week, some staff held a picket and others allegedly refused to go on-air.

SABC bosses will appear before Parliament’s portfolio committee on Communications on Wednesday where the retrenchment process will top the agenda.



Management has now stopped issuing Section 189 notices, for now, while negotiations continue.

WATCH: ‘It’s not okay’ - SABC journalist makes tearful appeal against retrenchments

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.