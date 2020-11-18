Mkhize: Behavioral change most effective solution to contain COVID-19 spread

Some provinces, including the Eastern Cape, are seeing an alarming rise in infections.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that the spread of COVID-19 could either be controlled or made worse depending on people's behaviour.

Mkhize has emphasised that behavioral change was the most effective solution to contain the spread of the virus.

"It's going to be a steep road ahead but let's try and climb this road quickly because if we do so, we might be able to delay the spread of the infection right across the rest of the country."

The minister said that he was concerned that with the festive season approaching, super spreader events would be difficult to monitor.

He said that one area of focus should be on young people returning home for the holidays.

"Education needs to be directed towards the youth, the students because the problems we're seeing at the universities may get worse when the universities and schools are closed. It is more difficult to have orderly behaviour from the younger people when they're not under the supervision of teachers and principals at the schools and universities."

