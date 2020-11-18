Matric pupils in 8 provinces may have had access to leaked exam paper – DBE

This was revealed at a meeting of the Council of Education Ministers on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN – Grade 12 pupils in eight provinces may have had access to a leaked mathematics paper.

• 2020 academic year will go down as the most challenging, says Motshekga

On Monday, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) said the Mathematics Paper 2 exam surfaced in Limpopo and Gauteng before the exam was to be written.

Chief director for National Assessment and Public Examinations, Dr Rufus Poliah said they were still trying to determine the origin of the leaked paper.

“When we indicated that the leakage surfaced in Limpopo and Gauteng, it does not mean the leak occurred in the Limpopo Department of Education or the Gauteng Department of Education. We are merely trying to indicate the locality of the case,” Poliah said.

A probe was being conducted by a team comprising Umalusi Council, the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA), Universities South Africa (USAf), and the DBE.

It would report back by the end of November and needed to complete the investigation by the end of January.

