Lesufi: Plans in place to mitigate taxi strike impact on matric exams

Taxis are not operating today, leaving many commuters stranded. Drivers are marching to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to hand over a memorandum to the Presidency.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that contingency plans were in place to make sure that no matric pupil was impacted by Wednesday's taxi strike which has left many commuters stranded.

Police and metro police have been roped in to redirect traffic in parts of Gauteng where roads are being blocked by taxis.

Officers are also following up on a bus hijacking while dealing with reports of intimidation of motorists.

They want government to explain where the COVID-19 relief fund promised to them has gone.

Some matric pupils battled to make it to their exams on time or at all this morning.

One matric pupil was in the car with her father, en route to write her Afrikaans exam paper this morning, when they were intimidated by taxi drivers.

"The taxi strike actually blocked us and my dad had to get out of the car they threatened him."

Lesufi said that they had flagged today's paper with the national department.

"We've flagged this pape with the national minister that this is a paper we may have difficulty with, so the plan is tha if they accept our value proposition, it might mean that the paper is re-written for those that didn't write, so there might be a day that is allocated. Those that didn't make it, they might have to write it again."

