Home Affairs committee wants urgent conclusion of probe into Bushiri escape

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Home Affairs oversight committee has called for the urgent conclusion of a broad security cluster investigation into how fraud accused Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, fled South Africa.

The committee also wants to ensure state officials who were possibly involved in the escape be brought to book.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Tuesday gave the committee a preliminary briefing on his department’s involvement in the debacle.

Angry and "embarrassed" members of Parliament demanded answers from Motsoaledi and other departments on exactly how Bushiri and his wife managed to escape.

The committee is of the view that the broader investigation by a number of departments will be helpful in clarifying this embarrassment to the cluster and to South Africa as a whole.

Committee chairperson Bongani Bongo said that the probe should also include security footage.

"If we are to get footage of what has happened between the time the plane has left and three hours before, all the questions we have will be properly answered because we don't know what exactly has happened, then we will be provided with a portfolio of evidence."

Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota: "We seem to have a security cluster that is sleeping day and night, which is why Bushiri can run in here with his girlfriends and wives and whatnot. What are our security people doing?"

Bongo said that Motsoaledi had put to rest speculation that the Bushiris were transported by Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera.

