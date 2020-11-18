Hawks confirm more arrest warrants issued against Bushiris

The Bushiris are facing fraud and money laundering charges amounting to over R100 million and will face additional charges after contravening strict bail conditions.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks on Wednesday confirmed that the North Gauteng High Court issued two more warrants of arrest for the second time against fugitives Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary.

• ALSO READ: Bushiri insists he has done nothing wrong, pleads with SA not to revoke permit

The Malawian national, who got rich through contributions to his Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG), fled South Africa last week and handed himself over to the police in Malawi on Wednesday morning after a manhunt on Tuesday night.

The Bushiris are facing fraud and money laundering charges amounting to over R100 million and will face additional charges after contravening strict bail conditions after he was held in police custody by South Africa law enforcement.

Bushiri and his wife were expected to appear in a Malawian court soon where it is reported a case would be made for or against their extradition back to the country.

• Home Affairs committee wants urgent conclusion of probe into Bushiri escape

It also remained unclear how the pair escaped from South Africa, where they claim they feared for their lives and that they would not be treated fairly in a trial.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.