SA Investment Conference: Good news for SA economy from Ramaphosa

President Ramaphosa was opening the third gathering of this nature - where companies make investment pledges with the hopes of breaking ground on projects in years to come.

JOHANNEBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday said over fifty companies would be announcing their plans to invest in the South African economy at the SA Investment Conference.

Ramaphosa was opening the third gathering of this nature, where companies make investment pledges with the hopes of breaking ground on projects in years to come.

The Investment Conference's goal is to attract over R1 trillion in investments in the next five years to help revive and rebuild the struggling economy.

He also announced that so far, mining and mineral beneficiation has seen the greatest flow of investment from the commitments made - at over R63 billion.

“Nineteen investment projects from the last two years have already been completed or launched. A further 44 projects, representing 57% of the total investment commitment, are under construction as we speak, with another 12 projects in the early stages of implementation.”

The total amount of commitments that were made in the past two years surpass R600 billion.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.