Santaco, transport authorities pledge to curb festive season road deaths

KWAZULU-NATAL - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and transport authorities on Wednesday pledged to maintain open communication in a bid to reduce road deaths during the festive season.

Transport MEC Bheki Ntuli met with representative from the taxi industry in Durban and offered to train volunteers from Santaco’s project called Hlokomela to equip them with safety skills needed during the holiday season.

Ntuli said close to 1,500 people died on the province’s roads so far this year and added he hoped the partnership with Santaco would help reduce avoidable deaths.

“With the partnership, together with all law enforcement agencies, we will be able to reduce the road fatalities.”

Santaco KZN chairperson Boy Zondi committed to ensuring the safety of commuters and also encouraged them speak out against delinquent and abusive taxi operators.

“We welcome all feedback that comes from passengers.”

Ntuli also said he planned to meet with the freight industry representatives soon to discuss how they could also help reduce road fatalities.

