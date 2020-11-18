Father of murdered Atlantis teen waiting for reality of his death to hit home

Jordan Moore, 16, and two others were held at gunpoint earlier this month and were forced to buy alcohol for their assailants. The boy was later found dead with stab wounds and it appeared that he was mauled by dogs.

CAPE TOWN - Four of the six accused in the murder of an Atlantis teenager are back in court next Tuesday.

Jordan Moore, 16, and two others were held at gunpoint earlier this month and were forced to buy alcohol for their assailants.

The boy was later found dead with stab wounds and it appeared that he was mauled by dogs.

Police apprehended four men on Sunday, who appeared in the Atlantis Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Last week, two men, Reagan Hendricks and Jermaine Smith, were in court for the murder and they abandoned bail.

They will remain in custody at Pollsmoor Prison until their return to court in January.

Yesterday, four others - Braswell Rolse, Preston de Bruin, Edward Sebastian and Damian Voetpad - also faced the magistrate on the same charges.

Community members showed their support by heading to court with placards stating "Save our kids" and "help us".

The matter resumes on 24 November for a formal bail application.

Renaldo Moore said that the loss of his eldest son had yet to materialise.

"It is so unreal that my son, who was not a gangster, has been murdered. On Saturday at the funeral the reality will hit but the emotions are there."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.