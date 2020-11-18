EWN Weather Watch: GP partly cloudy, WC sunny, KZN cloudy & cool

Your Thursday EWN Weather Watch.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service has forecast partly cloudy and warm to hot weather conditions for Gauteng on Thursday.

The Western Cape is expected to be sunny and warm, while KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy and cool.

GAUTENG

The province is expected to be partly cloudy and warm to hot.

Johannesburg will see a high of 32°C, Pretoria 34°C, and the mercury in Hammanskraal will peak at 36°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 19.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/1fHXB1aIV3 SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 18, 2020

WESTERN CAPE

Expect sunny and cool to warm conditions. It will be cloudy with rain and showers in the east in the morning, continuing along the south coast and adjacent interior towards the evening.

The Mother City will see a high of 23°C, George 21°C, and Beaufort West 23°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 19.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/1CHKnykbXU SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 18, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL

The province will be cloudy and cool, but cold in the south-west with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Durban will see a high of 22°C, Richard’s Bay 24°C, and Newcastle 28°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 19.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/eqL9wxiDwa SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 18, 2020

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.