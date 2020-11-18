20°C / 22°C
EWN Weather Watch: GP partly cloudy, WC sunny, KZN cloudy & cool

Your Thursday EWN Weather Watch.

Picture: Pixabay.com
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service has forecast partly cloudy and warm to hot weather conditions for Gauteng on Thursday.

The Western Cape is expected to be sunny and warm, while KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy and cool.

GAUTENG

The province is expected to be partly cloudy and warm to hot.

Johannesburg will see a high of 32°C, Pretoria 34°C, and the mercury in Hammanskraal will peak at 36°C.

WESTERN CAPE

Expect sunny and cool to warm conditions. It will be cloudy with rain and showers in the east in the morning, continuing along the south coast and adjacent interior towards the evening.

The Mother City will see a high of 23°C, George 21°C, and Beaufort West 23°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL

The province will be cloudy and cool, but cold in the south-west with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Durban will see a high of 22°C, Richard’s Bay 24°C, and Newcastle 28°C.

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

