England cricketers to tour Pakistan for first time since 2009 attack: ECB

England will play two Twenty20 internationals in Karachi on 14 and 15 October 14 - the first time they have played on Pakistan soil since 2005.

LONDON - England's cricketers will tour Pakistan next October for the first time since a 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan team bus, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Wednesday.

England will play two Twenty20 internationals in Karachi on 14 and 15 October 14 - the first time they have played on Pakistan soil since 2005.

"It’s a real pleasure to announce that the England men’s IT20 squad will be playing in Pakistan in October 2021," said ECB CEO Tom Harrison in a statement.

"This will be the first time since 2005 that an England team has toured Pakistan and as such it represents a significant moment for both nations."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.