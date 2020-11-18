20°C / 22°C
CWU to hold strike at SABC, demands retrenchments be terminated

The CWU sent a notice to SABC Group CEO Madoda Mxakwe on Wednesday, saying it will embark on a protected strike which will cover, but is not limited to, all workers contracted in terms of employment at SABC.

The SABC office block in Aukland Park. Picture: Tshepo Lesole/Eyewitness News
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - SABC staff affiliated with the Communication Workers Union (CWU) will be striking this Friday over the proposed retrenchments at the public broadcaster.

The CWU sent a notice to SABC Group CEO Madoda Mxakwe on Wednesday, saying that it will embark on a protected strike which will cover, but is not limited to, all workers contracted in terms of employment at SABC.

The notice included a list of demands highlighting the following:

(a) Immediately withdraw all termination notices that were issued to workers.
(b) Abandon the retrenchment process in totality.
(c) We give the employer 24 hours to positively respond to the demands.

Earlier on Wednesday, the public broadcaster's head of human resources, Mojaki Mosia sent a statement to workers saying that the Section 189 process "is continuing as planned".

On Tuesday, SABC employees addressed their management in a meeting. An emotional Chriselda Lewis, SABC journalist and news anchor, made an appeal against the retrenchments.

