CWU to hold strike at SABC, demands retrenchments be terminated

JOHANNESBURG - SABC staff affiliated with the Communication Workers Union (CWU) will be striking this Friday over the proposed retrenchments at the public broadcaster.

The CWU sent a notice to SABC Group CEO Madoda Mxakwe on Wednesday, saying that it will embark on a protected strike which will cover, but is not limited to, all workers contracted in terms of employment at SABC.

The notice included a list of demands highlighting the following:

(a) Immediately withdraw all termination notices that were issued to workers.

(b) Abandon the retrenchment process in totality.

(c) We give the employer 24 hours to positively respond to the demands.

JUST IN: #SABC The Communication Workers Union will embark on a protect strike at the SABC this Friday on behalf of workers. This is in relation to the retrenchments saga at the public broadcaster. CWU is demanding the 189 notices served to affected workers be terminated. pic.twitter.com/lj4etCr3TC EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 18, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, the public broadcaster's head of human resources, Mojaki Mosia sent a statement to workers saying that the Section 189 process "is continuing as planned".

On Tuesday, SABC employees addressed their management in a meeting. An emotional Chriselda Lewis, SABC journalist and news anchor, made an appeal against the retrenchments.

