CoJ employees who defrauded UIF, Sassa could face criminal charges

JOHANNESBURG - The over 1,500 employees of the City of Joburg who defrauded the UIF and Sassa could face criminal charges.

The workers, as revealed by the city on Tuesday, have been unlawfully receiving COVID-19 social relief involving social, child, military veterans and social pension grants.

The City of Joburg said that several other investigations into its employees’ conduct were underway and its results would be made public.

Meanwhile, those implicated in the latest grants scandal will face disciplinary action and could possibly face criminal charges.

The workers who receive monthly salaries have been stealing from the state, the paltry relief budgeted for the poor and unemployed.

City of Joburg mayoral spokesperson, Mlimandlela Ndamase: "This follows investigations that were initiated at the instruction of the executive mayor Councillor Geoffrey Makhubo by the group forensic and investigation services of the city. We have discovered that 419 employees within the city benefited from the special COVID-19 relief of distress grant and that a further 1,129 employees were fraudulently benefiting from other grants unintended for unemployed persons."

The city has also emphasised that it is committed to dealing with fraud and corruption and ensuring that there are consequences for wrongdoing.

