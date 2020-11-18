Fugitive Bushiris hand themselves over to Malawi authorities - report

According to the BBC, the criminals reported to law enforcement in area 30 in Lilongwe on Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, have reportedly handed themselves over to authorities in their home country of Malawi.

The fugitives fled South Africa last week after being released on R200,000 bail each.

They're wanted on charges of money laundering, fraud and theft.

It has also emerged that at least two women have also accused Bushiri of rape. One of those cases dates back to 2017.

Government has not yet explained how the criminals managed to skip the country in yet another embarrassing blunder for South Africa.

