Bushiris’ escape from SA: Ramaphosa confirms imminent receipt of report

JOHANNESBURG - While confusion and anger reign about how Shepherd Bushiri and his wife were able to flee the country undetected, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday said a report to explain this could be ready as soon as Thursday.

Ramaphosa was speaking to eNCA on the sidelines of the investment conference in Johannesburg.

Bushiri, a popular self-proclaimed prophet, and his wife Mary are back in their home country of Malawi after they claimed they feared for their lives in South Africa.

The fugitives, who are out on bail in SA, handed themselves over to the authorities in Lilongwe earlier on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa said action would be taken against those found responsible for helping them escape.

“The Bushiri matter has been very concerning to all of us and I’m waiting for a detailed report on the whole Bushiri saga, which I will get and we will then see what action needs to be taken because it should have never have happened the way it did. Either tomorrow or so I’ll be getting a report,” the president said.

The Bushiris and three other people are facing charges of money laundering, fraud, and theft related to a multi-million rand investment scheme.

