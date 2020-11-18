Bushiri insists he has done nothing wrong, plead with SA not to revoke permit

In a statement, Shepherd Bushiri claims that he was not seeking political intervention from the Malawian government, he had met with senior officials there, including the president since his return to the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The man who has named himself Shepherd Bushiri has released a statement to the SADC community.

In it, he states that by virtue of detailing the irregularities surrounding their case in Parliament on Tuesday, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi ventured into the merits of the pending criminal trial which has strengthened his contention that he and his wife, Mary, will not be treated fairly.

He took issue with the mentioning of him and his wife being in possession of five passports each, explaining that this was the case as they were frequent travellers.

Bushiri, however, confirmed that they held diplomatic passports, even though they weren’t diplomats.

Although Bushiri claims that he was not seeking political intervention from the Malawian government, he had met with senior officials there, including the president since his return to the country.

Despite his lack of faith in the South African justice system’s fairness, in the same statement, Bushiri pleaded with authorities not to revoke his South African permits insisting that neither he nor his wife had done anything wrong.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.