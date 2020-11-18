Bus hijacking sees City of Tshwane halt service for security reasons

The City of Tshwane said that officials were not sure if the woman driver made it out of the bus before it was stolen and that her colleagues were still trying to reach her.

JOHANNESBURG - A bus has been hijacked in Orchards, north of Pretoria, reportedly by striking taxi drivers.

Police have been notified.

The city has confirmed that passangers were forced out of the bus while en route to work this morning.

For now, the metro has recalled all its bus services due to security reasons.

Passenger notice : Please be informed that one of our bus has been highjacked by taxi drivers with the lady driver while on other routes passengers are kicked and forced out of the buses. With this we have to recall all our buses to the depot. @TMPDSafety @Selbybok Tshwane Bus Service (@Tshwanebus2) November 18, 2020

Meanwhile, the National Taxi Alliance (NTA) is insisting that its members are staging a peaceful strike in the capital.

The alliance is expecting hundreds of its members to gather in Marabastad in Pretoria from 7am.

They'll march to the Transport Department and then to the Union Buildings to hand over a list of grievances.

Taxi operators want government to explain why the COVID-19 relief fund promised to the industry had not yet materialised.

The NTA's spokesperson Theo Malela said that although everyone had been urged to take part in today's march, non-striking workers would not be intimidated.

