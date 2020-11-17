Zuma to find out today if bid to have Zondo recuse himself successful

Former President Jacob Zuma argued through his lawyers that state capture inquiry chair Raymond Zondo's remarks and comments were insensitive and showed that he'd made up his mind that the former president was guilty.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma will find out on Tuesday whether his application for state commission chair Raymond Zondo to recuse himself is successful.

He's argued through his lawyers that Zondo's remarks and comments were insensitive and showed that he's made up his mind that the former president is guilty.

But evidence leader Advocate Paul Pretorious said that Zondo must finish his work.

“You have no discretion, even if you wish to out of deference to the former president, you cannot recuse yourself chair.”

WATCH: Zuma's bid for Zondo recusal - PART 2

That's what Pretorious concluded in his arguments, saying that Zuma’s reasons for Zondo to recuse himself were baseless.

Zondo had earlier denied that he and Zuma have any type of personal relationship, saying that apart from African National Congress (ANC) and government events, they did not attend each other’s family gatherings or funerals.

He also denied that he and Zuma agreed to keep their distance to avoid the wrong public perceptions.

“No such discussion took place between me and Mr Zuma when I was elevated to the bench. My elevation occurred in 1997, Mr Zuma said he understood that I wanted to draw a line in my relationship with him so as not to create the public perception that I relied on him as president to rise in my judicial career. Mr Zuma was not president in 1997, he was MEC for Economic Development in KwaZulu-Natal.”

Zuma’s lawyer, Muzi Sikhakhane, said that whether Zondo did or did not recuse himself, his comments had created a perception that he agreed that Zuma messed up the country.

Zondo will deliver his decision on Tuesday morning.

